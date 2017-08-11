Wake County man dead after van falls, crushes him
A Wake County man was killed by a van falling on top of him Friday evening, officials said.
Fredy Jeovany Castro, 46, of 803 Athens Drive was helping a family member with maintenance on a van.
According to witnesses, the vehicle slipped off the jack and fell on him. He was taken to Wake Med where he was pronounced dead.
The incident is still under investigation.
