Local News

Wake County man dead after van falls, crushes him

Posted 59 minutes ago
Updated 32 minutes ago

A Wake County man was killed by a van falling on top of him Friday evening, officials said.

Fredy Jeovany Castro, 46, of 803 Athens Drive was helping a family member with maintenance on a van.

According to witnesses, the vehicle slipped off the jack and fell on him. He was taken to Wake Med where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation.

