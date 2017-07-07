You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Raleigh massage parlor has been shut down after a sting operation and police raid in mid-June.

According to newly released documents, the closure of the Canaan Spa on Creedmoor Road hinged on a licensing issue, but also included alleged attempts of bribing a police officer.

According to documents, the Raleigh Police Intel Unit started investigating the Canaan Massage Spa seven months ago because police suspected some massage therapists weren't licensed, as required by state law.

Owner Huilan Tian was arrested in March after she twice tried to bribe investigators with money in exchange for not investigating her business, according to a warrant.

In June, police learned the spa was still in operation.

Documents said officers raided the businesses after an employee offered to give an undercover officer a “full body” massage for $70.

Two employees were cited for representing themselves as massage therapists without being licensed.

Tian was released from jail on bond and is due to appear in court in August.