— Police said Monday that three people have been robbed at gunpoint in Durham in the past week during transactions set up through the letgo app.

Letgo is a free, person-to-person, mobile classifieds app that allows users to buy from, sell to and chat with others locally.

No injuries have been reported in the three armed robberies, which all occurred in the 600 block of Troy Street when buyers went to meet with the purported sellers:

At 9:40 p.m. on Sept. 3, three men robbed a man who wanted to buy a used gaming console.

At 7:50 p.m. Friday, two men robbed a man looking to purchase an iPhone.

At 9:40 p.m. Sunday, two men robbed another man looking to purchase an iPhone.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Investigator B. Riley of the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4440, extension 29303, or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

Police urged people buying or selling items online or through apps to meet in a public place and during daylight hours, to take someone along or tell family and friends where you're going, to save all text messages, emails and voice messages with the seller or buyer and not to carry large amounts of cash or divulge personal information.