Police: Pedestrian killed by train in Durham

Posted 9:04 p.m. today
Updated 47 minutes ago

Durham, N.C. — Durham police are responding to pedestrian struck and killed by a train at 3100 Hillsborough Road near Hillandale Road, officials said.

The accident was reported shortly before 8 p.m.

An Amtrak passenger train struck a 49-year-old man who was lying on the tracks, according to a preliminary investigation.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were 68 passengers on the train, which was traveling from Charlotte to Raleigh. No one on the train was injured.

The accident is under investigation and no further details are available at this time.

