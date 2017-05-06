You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officials in Moore County are searching for two people who reportedly robbed a senior citizen late Friday night.

According to officials with the Moore County Sheriff's Department, the man was the victim of an armed robbery around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Carolina Highway 24/27 and Plank Road near Carthage.

The victim described one suspect as a tall, thin black man standing approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. The second suspect was a white woman of medium build with long, dirty blonde hair who was wearing a light colored blouse and long pants.

According to the victim, the suspects drove off in a dark-colored (possibly green) Toyota or Nissan small passenger car that was "beat up."

Anyone with additional information on this crime is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931 or their tip line at 910-947-4444.

