Police: Pair held senior man at gunpoint, robbed him in Moore County
Posted 1:30 p.m. today
Updated 1:32 p.m. today
Carthage, N.C. — Officials in Moore County are searching for two people who reportedly robbed a senior citizen late Friday night.
According to officials with the Moore County Sheriff's Department, the man was the victim of an armed robbery around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Carolina Highway 24/27 and Plank Road near Carthage.
The victim described one suspect as a tall, thin black man standing approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. The second suspect was a white woman of medium build with long, dirty blonde hair who was wearing a light colored blouse and long pants.
According to the victim, the suspects drove off in a dark-colored (possibly green) Toyota or Nissan small passenger car that was "beat up."
Anyone with additional information on this crime is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931 or their tip line at 910-947-4444.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.