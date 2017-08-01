Police officer arrested on domestic violence charges
Posted 5:04 a.m. today
Updated 52 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A police officer in North Carolina faces misdemeanor charges related to a domestic violence investigation.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that 40-year-old Matthew Sy Rice with the Asheville Police Department was arrested July 27 by the Madison County Sheriff's Office and charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon.
The arrest warrant states Rice struck a woman and placed her in a headlock, and intentionally pointed a gun and approached her with a butcher knife while making "fighting move gestures."
An APD statement says Rice has been placed on leave. He has posted a $15,000 cash bond, and his release order bars him from contacting the woman and possessing a firearm.
He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 25.
