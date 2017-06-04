You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18FM7

— No one was injured in a shooting at a Durham nightclub on Sunday.

Officials said it was around 1:45 a.m. when a drive-by shooting took place at the Emerald City Ultra Bar and Lounge located at 2000 Chapel Hill Road near Jersey Avenue. According to officials, the shooting started as the car was leaving the parking lot.

An officer noticed the driver of a white BMW SUV shut off its lights at a nearby intersection. According to police, the driver sped off from the stoplight at a high speed and crashed into a white work van that was parked at Jackson Street and S. Buchanan Boulevard.

Two suspects jumped from the SUV, and, after a brief foot chase, one suspect was arrested. Two firearms were recovered.

Officials said no one was injured during the incident and the club was not damaged.

Police are unsure if the suspects were patrons of the club.