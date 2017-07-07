You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18WG7

— A Halifax County mother faces child abuse charges after she left two young children in her car outside a Scotland Neck convenience store while she was inside playing internet sweepstakes games, police said Friday.

Shaneisha Smith of Hobgood was charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and was released on a $6,000 bond.

Someone reported two children alone inside a locked car outside Daughtridge Gas Co. at about 3:40 p.m. Thursday, and Scotland Neck police officers found a 1-year-old and an infant in the back seat. Police said the car's engine was running, but the doors were locked and no one else was around the vehicle.

Officers found the children's mother inside playing sweepstakes games, police said, adding that security video shows the children were in the car, which was in direct sunlight, for at least 40 minutes.

The children appeared healthy and alert and were left in the care of a family member, police said. Halifax County Department of Social Services workers are investigating the incident.