Police name 'Ball cap bandit' suspect linked to NC robberies
Posted 12:49 p.m. yesterday
Updated 58 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Durham police are looking for Melvin Andrew Williamson, 50, of Durham, who has been charged with common-law robbery in connection with the five bank robberies in North Carolina in the last three weeks.
Authorities have dubbed the robber the "ball cap bandit" because he wore a baseball cap during each holdup.
A State Employees Credit Union branch at 3810 Ben Franklin Blvd. in Durham was the latest target for the robber. It was held up last Friday.
Earlier robberies occurred at the following locations:
- BB&T, 2527 N.C. Highway 127 South, Hickory, April 13
- State Employees Credit Union, 1900 S. Fifth St., Mebane, April 18
- BB&T, Yadkinville Road, Mocksville, April 24
- First Citizens Bank, 11 S. College Ave., Newton, April 26
The robber was described as a black man with a dark complexion, in his mid-50s, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact call Investigator C. Krieger at 919-560-4582 ext. 29245 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
