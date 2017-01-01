You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Multiple people were stabbed and at least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a New Year's Eve stabbing at a nightclub in Greensboro.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Greensboro Police Department responded to a stabbing at the Platinum Cabaret adult club located at 4922 Mary Street.

Several victims were transported to the hospital, officials said, and one was severely injured.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about the stabbing is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.