Police: Multiple people stabbed at Greensboro nightclub
Posted 7:51 a.m. today
Updated 8:15 a.m. today
Greensboro, N.C. — Multiple people were stabbed and at least one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a New Year's Eve stabbing at a nightclub in Greensboro.
Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Greensboro Police Department responded to a stabbing at the Platinum Cabaret adult club located at 4922 Mary Street.
Several victims were transported to the hospital, officials said, and one was severely injured.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about the stabbing is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Janet Ghumri Jan 1, 8:19 a.m.
Not the best way to start off the New Year.
Prayers for the victims and their families.