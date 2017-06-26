You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police are searching for a man who pointed a gun at a woman and children at a Durham store before attempting to steal their car with a child still inside.

Authorities said the woman was placing items in her car at the Quality Mart at 2007 Presidential Drive while her children were fastening their seatbelts when an armed man approached them at about 2 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said the man pointed the gun at the woman and two children and demanded they exit the car.

Authorities said the mother had to pull her 5-year-old daughter by the leg to get her to safety as the man entered the car and began to drive away.

The woman told police that she had a gun, a money order, cash and a cellphone in the car. It was later recovered at the intersection of Appling Way and Lumley Road, but authorities did not say if the items had also been recovered.

The man was described as being black or Hispanic with a slender build and two teardrops tattooed under his left eye. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and believed to be in his 20s.

Authorities said the man was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, a black winter hat and a blue surgical mask.

Anybody with information is asked to call Durham police at 919-560-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.