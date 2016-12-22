You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An Indiana mother has been arrested and charged with abusing her children after police said the mother hit her sons after they found their Christmas presents and unwrapped them.

Court documents accuse Sascha Collins, 36, of hitting her two boys- ages 7 and 9- throwing one against the wall and hitting the children with a belt after they got into Christmas presents kept in a closet on Sunday.

“There were injuries to their arms and to their forearms and the stomach area of the child,” said Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton.

Prosecutors called the injuries superficial, but said the incident far exceeded spanking.

In court documents, Collins told investigators that she doesn’t remember details, but she was picking up wrapping paper and yelling at the boys and hitting them.

“There’s no sense in that. I’d tell them Merry Christmas and let them have them, let them play with them,” said neighbor Linda Duncan. “If my granddaughter got into her things, I would just laugh and let her enjoy them. That is no reason to be violent with a child, I don’t think.”

Collins pleaded guilty to two felony charges of domestic battery in court this week.

“A child should never be hurt. We’ve had several people in this neighborhood who have had problems with their children and had them taken away. I’m just happy that CPS is involved,” Duncan said.

An attorney representing Collins declined a request for comment. She is due back in court in February.

According to court documents, the boy’s older sister reported the abuse to police.