You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18SdT

— After reviewing video footage from a Shell gas station in Wake Forest, RDU police said Thursday there is no evidence that a missing 24-year-old woman is under any distress.

Allison Cope was reported missing on Monday after she clocked out for a break from her job at a Terminal 2 Starbucks. Cope took a scheduled break at 3 p.m. but did not return. She was reported missing around 7 p.m.

Cope was seen on video at a Shell gas station at 942 Durham Rd. at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday. Airport police have thoroughly reviewed the video and there is no evidence that she is under any distress, or that any crime was committed at the airport or anywhere else on the airport campus.

Family members said Cope's phone and bag were found at the airport, but her car keys and debit card were missing from her bag.

She was seen going down the escalator and leaving Terminal 2 with just keys in her hand, presumably to run to her car for a minute, according to friends.

RDU Police continue to work closely with the State Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, City of Raleigh Police Department, Durham County Sherriff’s Office, Wake County Sherriff’s Office and the Transportation Security Administration.



Justin Farrell and Sarah Kosinksi, two of Cope's friends, were also assisting in the search. Farrell said they hired a helicopter to search Falls Lake on Thursday.

"We’re determined to find her whatever it takes, whatever it costs," he said.

Police said Cope was last seen wearing a black HMS Host-branded Starbucks polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Friends believe she was running to her car in the employee lot to get something on her break, and something happened to her.

Anyone with information about Cope should contact RDU Police at 919-840-7510 or call 911.