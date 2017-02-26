You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A teenager sustained life-threatening injuries early Sunday when she was shot inside a Garner apartment.

Around 12:05 a.m., officers with the Garner Police Department responded to an apartment in the Weston Trace complex at 248 Westcroft Drive.

According to officials, a small get-together was taking place in the apartment when three men in masks stormed into the home and opened fire.

Briana Solomon-Sides, 15, of Raleigh, was transported to WakeMed with serious injuries, officials said. She is currently in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garner Police Department at 919-772-8810 or by e-mail at GPDtips@garnernc.gov.