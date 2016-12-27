You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Authorities believe a man wanted in connection with a November murder in Maryland may be staying with family in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police said Dante Terrell Garrison, 18, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a handgun in connection with an incident that occurred in Baltimore on Nov. 7.

Police believe Garrison’s family lives in the Bonne Doone neighborhood in Fayetteville.

Garrison is also a suspect in a recent larceny from the J and J Fast Mart at 5001 Bragg Boulevard, police said.

U.S. Marshals are encouraging friends and family of Garrison to have him surrender to law enforcement.

Garrison is considered armed and dangerous. Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-391-0116 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.