You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Q4C

— For the second time in one week, Durham police are investigating after a man exposed himself to a woman on the American Tobacco Trail.

Authorities said a woman sitting down to have a drink of water near E. Alton Street was approached by man who asked how she was doing and if she needed any assistance with the groceries she was carrying. When the woman said she didn’t need help, the man left, according to police.

About 20 minutes later, the woman again encountered the man, who asked for a drink while exposing himself to her.

The man, who the victim recognized as somebody she has seen on the trail before, fled north in the direction of S. Roxboro Street, police said.

The man is described as being black with a dark complexion and a “kind face,” short hair and a large chest tattoo. He was wearing black shorts and no shirt when he approached the woman, police said.

Police said this incident is not connected to a June 21 incident, in which a man exposed himself to a woman and two children walking on the trail near West Enterprise Street.

A third incident of indecent exposure was reported late last month, when a man exposed himself to a jogger on the trail on May 31.