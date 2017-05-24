Police: Man with 'heavy build' exposed himself to 3 Chapel Hill women
Posted 24 minutes ago
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Chapel Hill police are searching for a man who they said exposed himself to three women Wednesday morning.
Police responded to a report of a man exposing himself to a woman in the 300 block of Caldwell Street at about 11:28 a.m.
At 11:52 a.m., two women reported a similar incident on a path between Cobb Terrace and the Lux Apartments.
The women in both incidents described the man as being white, in his early 40s and bald with a “heavy” build. The women said the man was wearing all black.
Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.