— Chapel Hill police are searching for a man who they said exposed himself to three women Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a report of a man exposing himself to a woman in the 300 block of Caldwell Street at about 11:28 a.m.

At 11:52 a.m., two women reported a similar incident on a path between Cobb Terrace and the Lux Apartments.

The women in both incidents described the man as being white, in his early 40s and bald with a “heavy” build. The women said the man was wearing all black.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.