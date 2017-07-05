Local News
Police: Man with gun tried to kidnap 2 women jogging in Charlotte
Posted 6:42 a.m. today
Charlotte, N.C. — Police in Charlotte are searching for a man who tried to kidnap two women on Tuesday who were jogging about eight miles apart.
A woman called police before 8 a.m. and said a man in a vehicle pulled up next to her, pointed a gun at her and demanded she get in the vehicle. The woman, who was not identified, ran away and called 911.
About an hour later, a second woman called police to report a similar incident. She was also able to run away and flag down someone who called 911.
The women were not hurt.
