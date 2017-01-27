You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham police are searching for a man wanted in connection with several break-ins over the past two months.

Authorities said Taron Tracy Moore, 21, is charged in connection with breaking into homes on Englewood Avenue, Glendale Avenue and East Edgewood Avenue and stealing a television set, jewelry and cash.

Moore is charged with four counts of breaking and entering and two counts of larceny after breaking and entering.

Police believe he may be driving a silver or gray Hyundai Elantra.

Anybody with information is asked to call Durham police at 919-560-4582 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.