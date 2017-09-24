Garner police: Man stole street sweeper, drove around parking lot
Posted 2:43 p.m. yesterday
Updated 2:19 p.m. today
GARNER, N.C. — A North Carolina man has been accused of stealing a street sweeper and using it to drive doughnuts around a shopping mall.
Garner police told local media outlets that 39-year-old Jason Lee Robinson of Raleigh was arrested Sunday and charged with larceny, driving while impaired and hit and run.
Authorities say Robinson took the $50,000 vehicle while its driver was emptying trash cans on Saturday night. Police say he then used it to drive in circles around a Garner shopping mall parking lot, damaging a curb, bushes and another vehicle.
Robinson was caught after the street sweeper ran over a median and came to a stop. It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney.
