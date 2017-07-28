Local News

Police: Man stole ambulance from Duke emergency room

Posted 12 minutes ago
Updated 8 minutes ago

Durham, N.C. — Police charged a man who is accused of stealing an ambulance from a Duke University Hospital emergency room early Friday morning.

Authorities said the man, who was not identified, stole the Granville County ambulance from the Duke ER around 4:30 a.m. He was found about an hour later at the intersection of Winston Road and Frasier Street in Durham.

Police charged him with larceny of an emergency vehicle.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all