Local News
Police: Man stole ambulance from Duke emergency room
Posted 12 minutes ago
Updated 8 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Police charged a man who is accused of stealing an ambulance from a Duke University Hospital emergency room early Friday morning.
Authorities said the man, who was not identified, stole the Granville County ambulance from the Duke ER around 4:30 a.m. He was found about an hour later at the intersection of Winston Road and Frasier Street in Durham.
Police charged him with larceny of an emergency vehicle.
