You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18gS1

— Police charged a man who is accused of stealing an ambulance from a Duke University Hospital emergency room early Friday morning.

Authorities said the man, who was not identified, stole the Granville County ambulance from the Duke ER around 4:30 a.m. He was found about an hour later at the intersection of Winston Road and Frasier Street in Durham.

Police charged him with larceny of an emergency vehicle.