— A man was seriously injured in Southern Pines on Sunday after he was shot several times.

Around 11 p.m., officials responded to a shooting at 1225 Central Drive.

At the scene, they found a man who had been shot in his upper torso area multiple times. The victim was transferred to Moore Regional Hospital.

“This appears to be an isolated incident," said Southern Pines Police Chief Bob Temme. "The Southern Pines Police Department is well trained and skilled in handling incidents such as this, and our community should rest assured that a thorough investigation is taking place to identify and hold the perpetrator(s) accountable for their actions.”

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime is asked to contact the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031 or the Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110.