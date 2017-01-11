You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16uuH

— A man died Wednesday morning when his gun went off accidentally as he was getting out of his car in a Raleigh parking lot, police said.

The 44-year-old man, whose name hasn't been released, was shot shortly after 8 a.m. outside an office building in the 6500 block of Creedmoor Road, police said.

No other information was immediately available.