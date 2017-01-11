Local News
Police: Man's gun goes off, kills him in Raleigh parking lot
Posted 30 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A man died Wednesday morning when his gun went off accidentally as he was getting out of his car in a Raleigh parking lot, police said.
The 44-year-old man, whose name hasn't been released, was shot shortly after 8 a.m. outside an office building in the 6500 block of Creedmoor Road, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
