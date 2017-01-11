  • Closings

Police: Man's gun goes off, kills him in Raleigh parking lot

Posted 30 minutes ago

Raleigh police investigate a shooting death outside a Creedmoor Road office building on Jan. 11, 2017.
Raleigh, N.C. — A man died Wednesday morning when his gun went off accidentally as he was getting out of his car in a Raleigh parking lot, police said.

The 44-year-old man, whose name hasn't been released, was shot shortly after 8 a.m. outside an office building in the 6500 block of Creedmoor Road, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

