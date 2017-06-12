You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18JJZ

— A man was killed Monday in a hit-and-run, according to officials with the Wilson Police Department.

Around 5:15 a.m., officials responded to an incident near 2421 US-301 Highway S. Motorists had noticed an unresponsive man in the roadway, called 911 and started CPR.

At the scene, officials pronounced the man to be deceased. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.