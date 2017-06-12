Police: Man killed in hit-and-run in Wilson
Posted 10:00 a.m. today
Wilson, N.C. — A man was killed Monday in a hit-and-run, according to officials with the Wilson Police Department.
Around 5:15 a.m., officials responded to an incident near 2421 US-301 Highway S. Motorists had noticed an unresponsive man in the roadway, called 911 and started CPR.
At the scene, officials pronounced the man to be deceased. His identity has not been released.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.
