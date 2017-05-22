Local News
Police: Man found dead in country club pond was new to area
Posted 1:13 p.m. today
Southern Pines, N.C. — The man who died when his car was submerged in a Southern Pines pond over the weekend had recently moved to the area, police said Monday.
Rescuers pulled the body of Stephen Carl Walker, 52, from his car in an irrigation pond at the Longleaf Golf and Family Club on Sunday.
Officials believe Walker accidentally drove into the pond late Saturday, and no one spotted the car and body until daylight.
Police said they do not suspect foul play.
After someone reported the car in the pond, a diving team was deployed to make sure there were no other victims.
