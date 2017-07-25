You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police are searching for a man who exposed himself to two women along the Cape Fear River Trail on Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the two women were walking near the 0.4 mile marker of the trail when they saw a man exposing himself in the wood line adjacent to the trail.

The women ran to the Jordan Soccer Complex and called 911, but police said officers were unable to locate the man after a search of the area.

Police offered a vague description of the man, who had shoulder-length brown hair and was wearing blue shorts.

Police encourage people to walk in pairs on the trail and keep their cell phones with them at all times in case of emergency.

Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-322-4101 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.