Police: Man entered NC State dorm, grabbed woman by arms before fleeing
Posted 5:32 p.m. today
Updated 8:01 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina State University Police are investigating after a student reported that a man entered her dorm and grabbed her arms Sunday afternoon.
Police said the female student heard a knock on her Fort Fisher Hall dorm room door at about 4:10 p.m. When she opened the door, a man entered, grabbed her arms and fled in an unknown direction while she yelled for help.
The man is described as being black with a dark complexion and large, afro-style hair. Police said the man is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs between 160 and 185 pounds and is in his 20s.
The man was wearing black jeans, black shoes and a blue and white horizontal striped shirt.
Anybody with information is asked to call N.C. State University Police at 919-515-3000.
