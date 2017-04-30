You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— North Carolina State University Police are investigating after a student reported that a man entered her dorm and grabbed her arms Sunday afternoon.

Police said the female student heard a knock on her Fort Fisher Hall dorm room door at about 4:10 p.m. When she opened the door, a man entered, grabbed her arms and fled in an unknown direction while she yelled for help.

The man is described as being black with a dark complexion and large, afro-style hair. Police said the man is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs between 160 and 185 pounds and is in his 20s.

The man was wearing black jeans, black shoes and a blue and white horizontal striped shirt.

Anybody with information is asked to call N.C. State University Police at 919-515-3000.