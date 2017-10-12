You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19NYd

— Raleigh police are searching for a man who they said attempted to sexually assault a teenage girl near Wakefield Middle School on Tuesday morning.

Officers said the 16-year-old girl was in a tree-lined area near Wakefield Middle School at 2300 Wakefield Pines Drive when a man began to chase her.

Authorities said the man tackled and overpowered the girl before attempting to sexually assault her.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

The man is described as being a heavy set, black man in his 30s. He is described as having a mole on the right side of his face and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black and white sneakers.

Officials with the Wake County Public School System said security has been enhanced following the incident and additional patrols will be on campus.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-834-4357.