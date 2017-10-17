You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Sanford man arrested this week for inappropriately touching children at a Cary bus stop is now facing additional charges for several similar incidents closer to home.

Felipe Lopez Delacruz approached children at a bus stop near Wrenn Drive in Cary on Oct. 2 and Oct. 11, authorities said. Police were alerted to the incidents after two Cary High School students filed complaints about his behavior with their school resource officer.

Delacruz, who was already being held at the Wake County Detention Center on four counts of indecent liberties with a child in connection with the Cary incidents, was charged Tuesday with exposing himself to children at several different school bus stops in Sanford.

Delacruz, 32, of 83 Thornwood Village, is charged with six counts of felony indecent exposure, three counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Delacruz was being held under $930,000 secured bond.