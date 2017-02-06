Police: Man charged after fatal stabbing in Raleigh
Posted 14 minutes ago
Updated 13 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — One man has been charged after a fatal stabbing in Raleigh on Saturday.
Around 1 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a stabbing in the 2900 block of Lake Boone Trail.
One victim, 48-year-old Thomas Scotland, Sr. was found suffering from multiple injuries in his abdomen. Scotland was transported to WakeMed where he later died as a result of his injuries.
Police originally charged Ronnie Lee Simmons, 56, with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury for his connection to the stabbing.
After Scotland's death, homicide detectives upgraded his charges to murder.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.