— A Mooresville man has been arrested after police say he assaulted his wife and then barricaded himself and their children in their home.

Mooresville Police say in a statement that officers encountered a woman with injuries around 4 a.m. Friday in a neighborhood street. She told police her husband, 41-year-old Dan Costner, assaulted her and threatened her with a knife before barricading himself and their two children, ages 2 and 7.

Police responded to the couple's home and closed several streets in the area while they negotiated for the release of the children and Costner's surrender. Costner surrendered to officers at 8 a.m.

Costner has been charged with assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present. It's unclear if he has an attorney.