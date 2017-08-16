You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18qks

— Chapel Hill police on Wednesday arrested a man who they said attempted to abduct two students from a school.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Montessori Academy at 1510 E. Franklin Street just after 12 p.m. after a caller told authorities a man had walked to the fence around the school and was threatening to physically harm students.

Police said Richard Donnell Magnum, 48, of Chapel Hill grabbed two students and attempted to pull them over the fence before teachers intervened.

Magnum fled the area and was arrested at a nearby Walgreens store.

Magnum was charged with two counts of felony child abuse, two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and two counts of misdemeanor communication of threats. He was being held at the Orange County jail under $40,000 secured bond.

Magnum is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.