Police: Man assaulted wife after dream that she was cheating

Posted 9:12 a.m. today

EYNON, Pa. — Police say a Pennsylvania man tried to strangle his wife after he woke up from a dream in which she was cheating on him.

Archibald police say 49-year-old Conrad Rudalavage had been drinking before he fell asleep, then woke up Saturday convinced that his wife was unfaithful.

Police say he attacked, choked and threatened to kill her until his teenage daughter intervened and tried to call 911. Police say he then attacked the daughter.

Police say the girl was able to escape and run to neighbors for help. The neighbor helped pull Rudalavage off his wife, who was treated for bruises and other injuries to her face, head and neck.

Rudalavage remained jailed on attempted homicide and other charges Thursday. His attorney didn't immediately return a call.

  • Lynn Wilhelm Jan 19, 2:47 p.m.
    Sure, but with a gun the minutes he spent attacking could have been deadly seconds instead. Guns make fast work of an attack like this. Faster and harder to repair damage in lots of cases.

  • Norman Lewis Jan 19, 2:26 p.m.
    I used to think this sort of thing was a joke. Bringing up "good thing they didn't have a gun" perpetuates the liberal myth that only a firearm can kill. Anyone heard of the "Boston Strangler", "Jack the Ripper"?. A murderer will find a way, a gun is not necessary.

  • Rick Nolte Jan 19, 2:17 p.m.
    Good thing they didn't own a gun!

  • Andrew Stephenson Jan 19, 1:53 p.m.
    And here I thought being kicked out of my (ex-)girlfriends house after she had a similar dream was pretty extreme.