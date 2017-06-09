You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Pender County Sheriff's Office has located Samantha Lee Southerland, a woman who was reported missing on Friday.

Southerland left her home in Pender County on June 6, and it was believed she was traveling to Fayetteville. She was operating a black in color 2017 Ford Focus, displaying NC registration EHV9308.

Southerland has numerous tattoos, the two most prominent being the name William across the top of her chest, and a tattoo on her left hand.

When last seen, Southerland was wearing form fitting black shorts, grey tank top, and a red bandanna around her right wrist.

She stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

No additional details were available.