Police locate missing Pender County woman
Posted 6:41 p.m. Friday
Updated 9 minutes ago
Pender County, N.C. — The Pender County Sheriff's Office has located Samantha Lee Southerland, a woman who was reported missing on Friday.
Southerland left her home in Pender County on June 6, and it was believed she was traveling to Fayetteville. She was operating a black in color 2017 Ford Focus, displaying NC registration EHV9308.
Southerland has numerous tattoos, the two most prominent being the name William across the top of her chest, and a tattoo on her left hand.
When last seen, Southerland was wearing form fitting black shorts, grey tank top, and a red bandanna around her right wrist.
She stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.
No additional details were available.
