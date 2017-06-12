You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18JFv

— After a lengthy search, Fayetteville police have located and spoken with the family of a man who was found dead in the front yard of a Fayetteville home last month.

The body of Ronald Carl Smith, 71, was found at about 7 a.m. on May 14 at a home along the 500 block of Adam Street.

Authorities said Smith died of natural causes, but detectives were unable to locate any of his family members until a month after the incident.