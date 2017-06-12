Local News
Police locate family of senior found dead in front yard
Posted 7:37 a.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — After a lengthy search, Fayetteville police have located and spoken with the family of a man who was found dead in the front yard of a Fayetteville home last month.
The body of Ronald Carl Smith, 71, was found at about 7 a.m. on May 14 at a home along the 500 block of Adam Street.
Authorities said Smith died of natural causes, but detectives were unable to locate any of his family members until a month after the incident.
