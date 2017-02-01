You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Harnett County authorities on Wednesday night said the car driven by a suspect who shot and wounded a man following an argument over a car’s bright lights on a rural Harnett County road has been located.

The shooting occurred at about 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Shady Grove Road and N.C. Highway 210 in Spring Lake.

The man was driving on Shady Grove Road when he saw an oncoming Dodge Charger with its bright lights on, and he flashed his headlights to try to get the other driver to dim the lights, authorities said. The driver of the Charger apparently did a U-turn and followed the man to the N.C. 210 intersection, where he pulled up next to the man's car, rolled down the window and argued with the man.

Authorities said the driver of the Charger then pulled out a gun and fired three to five shots into the man's car, with one bullet hitting him in the shoulder, authorities said. A passenger in the vehicle wasn't hurt.

The man drove off, called 911 and met Cumberland County authorities and paramedics, who took him to a nearby hospital.

Lumberton police discovered the Charger, which Harnett County authorities took into possession.

No arrests have been made in the case.