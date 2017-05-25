You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police are searching for two adolescents accused of causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to a shopping center.

Police said the two boys were caught on surveillance video walking behind the Bordeaux Shopping Center in the 1800 block of Owen Drive at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said the boys gained access to the roof of the building and destroyed several HVAC systems, refrigeration systems, CO2 tanks and breaker boxes.

The total damage is estimated to be more than $42,000 police said.

The boys are believed to be between the ages of 12 and 14.

Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-237-9388 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.