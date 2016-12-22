You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham police on Thursday night were investigating a deadly shooting at the New Haven apartment complex near the intersection of Cherry Creek Drive and Longmont Drive.

Durham police said officers responded to a report of shots being heard just before 5 p.m. and found a man lying near the apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not release any information about a motive behind the shooting or the identity of the victim.

Family members at the scene told WRAL News the victim was 37-year-old Jerod Long. They said he is the cousin of Frank Nathaniel Clark, who was shot and killed by police during an incident in the McDougald Terrace community days before Thanksgiving.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Officers were searching for the suspected shooter Thursday evening.

Anybody with information is asked to call Durham police at 919-560-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.