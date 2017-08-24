National News
Police investigating Denver high school after cheerleaders allegedly 'forced' into splits
Posted 53 minutes ago
Updated 29 minutes ago
Denver — Police are investigating multiple incidents at a Denver high school after a video suggests that cheerleaders were forced into splits beyond their physical capabilities.
The investigation centers around eight videos that show the school's recently hired cheer coach forcibly pushing girls into an extended split position.
In at least one of the videos, viewers can hear a cheerleader cry out in pain. The cheer coach, assistant cheer coach, high school principal and assistant principal have all been placed on leave.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.