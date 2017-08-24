You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police are investigating multiple incidents at a Denver high school after a video suggests that cheerleaders were forced into splits beyond their physical capabilities.

The investigation centers around eight videos that show the school's recently hired cheer coach forcibly pushing girls into an extended split position.

In at least one of the videos, viewers can hear a cheerleader cry out in pain. The cheer coach, assistant cheer coach, high school principal and assistant principal have all been placed on leave.