— Officials with the Fayetteville Police Department are investigating the death of a 29-year-old Fort Bragg paratrooper.

Specialist Samuel Shaaheed of Whittier, California was a culinary specialist assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division. He is survived by his wife and three children.

According to officials, Shaaheed died on Thursday inside a Fayetteville home. Police have not released any additional details about his death.

"Shaaheed served hundreds of our paratroopers on a daily basis," said Lt. Col. Jeremy Mushtare. "We mourn his loss and express sincere gratitude to him and his family for his dedicated service."

Shaaheed joined the Army in August 2012 and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in March 2013. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Parachutist Badge.