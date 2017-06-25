  • Weather

Police investigating after man shot in stairwell at Raleigh motel

Posted 30 minutes ago

Raleigh, N.C. — Officials say a man was shot on Saturday in the stairwell of a motel.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a shooting at the Wake Inn located at 3120 New Bern Avenue.

One man sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, police said.

According to officials, a suspect has not been identified. The shooting is under investigation.

