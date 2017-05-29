Local News
Police investigating after Goldsboro man, 18, killed in shooting
Posted 1:05 p.m. today
Goldsboro, N.C. — Police are investigating after the shooting death of a man on Sunday.
Around 1 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a home at 410 Hollowell Street. They found 18-year-old Desconte Makell Bryant, who lived at the home, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Bryant was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital before being transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where he died as a result of his injuries.
Police said they are treating the case as a homicide. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.
