You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18CT6

— Police are investigating after the shooting death of a man on Sunday.

Around 1 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a home at 410 Hollowell Street. They found 18-year-old Desconte Makell Bryant, who lived at the home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bryant was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital before being transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police said they are treating the case as a homicide. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.