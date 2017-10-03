Local News
Police investigate shootout during Durham car chase
Posted 12:15 p.m. today
Durham, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a shooting during a weekend car chase.
Officers responded around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday to a shooting call at 108 W. Maynard Ave. in the Northgate Park neighborhood. Witnesses told police that a gray vehicle was chasing an aqua blue vehicle down the road as occupants in both vehicles shot at each other.
Police said witnesses could not verify a description of the suspect.
Shell casings were collected from the scene.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt during the incident.
Steve Faulkner Oct 3, 1:07 p.m.
Nothing to see here, just another day in Durham.