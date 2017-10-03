You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham police are investigating a shooting during a weekend car chase.

Officers responded around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday to a shooting call at 108 W. Maynard Ave. in the Northgate Park neighborhood. Witnesses told police that a gray vehicle was chasing an aqua blue vehicle down the road as occupants in both vehicles shot at each other.

Police said witnesses could not verify a description of the suspect.

Shell casings were collected from the scene.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt during the incident.