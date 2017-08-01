Local News
Police investigate shooting on Pebble Beach Drive in Raleigh
Posted 11:37 p.m. yesterday
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police on Tuesday night were investigating a shooting on Pebble Beach Drive near New Hope Road.
Authorities said the incident happened at 4956 Pebble Beach Dr. about 10:30 p.m.
Authorities said a 21-year-old man was shot once and transported to WakeMed for treatment. Authorities did not release his condition.
Police did not release any information about a possible suspect.
