— Raleigh police on Tuesday night were investigating a shooting on Pebble Beach Drive near New Hope Road.

Authorities said the incident happened at 4956 Pebble Beach Dr. about 10:30 p.m.

Authorities said a 21-year-old man was shot once and transported to WakeMed for treatment. Authorities did not release his condition.

Police did not release any information about a possible suspect.