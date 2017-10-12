You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Raleigh police are investigating after a high school student reported that a man tried to sexually assault her near Wakefield Middle School on Wednesday morning.

Officers said the 16-year-old girl, who was a student at Wakefield High School, said she was in a tree-lined area near Wakefield Middle School at 2300 Wakefield Pines Drive when a man began to chase her.

The teen said the man tackled and overpowered her before attempting to sexually assault her.

The girl said the incident occurred at about 6:20 a.m., but she did not tell school officials until 3:15 p.m.

Wakefield students said they left school on Thursday feeling a little more conscious of their surroundings.

"I think if you stay in a group, you'll be fine," said Olivia Watson. "Now, all the parents are aware of it and are on the lookout."

Alys Jones said she was scared and frustrated after learning about Tuesday's incident.

"(I'm) a little upset because we found out a day after instead of the day of. Considering we all walk home, that wasn't the safest thing," she said.

The school system also alerted parents about the incident through email, texts and phone calls.

"Nothing ever happens in the neighborhood, so it’s a reality check. You have to watch your kids wherever they go," said Gerald Watkins, who has a child at Wakefield.

"It's definitely alarming, because this is a quiet area,” said Belinda Evans, another parent.

The teen described the man as being a heavy set, black man in his 30s. He is described as having a mole on the right side of his face and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black and white sneakers.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot in an unknown direction, the student said.

Officials with the Wake County Public School System said security has been enhanced following the incident and additional patrols will be on campus.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-834-4357.