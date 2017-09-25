You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened around 8 p.m. Sunday in Goldsboro.

Sgt. Bale Foster says a car, with three people inside, was hit during a drive-by shooting near the corner of Berkeley Boulevard and New Hope Road.

Foster says no one was hit by the bullets, but one person inside the car was injured by shattered glass and is being treated at Wayne UNC Health Care.

Foster says deputies are still investigating the scene and interviewing the victims at the hospital. He could not provide any more information about the other car involved in this shooting.