— Police are looking for a man wanted for an armed robbery and kidnapping that crossed three counties Friday.

The incident began in a Wendy's parking lot on Scarlett Drive in Chapel Hill Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect forced the person at gunpoint to drive to Hillsborough Street in Raleigh.

The suspect took cash from the victim before letting the person go unharmed.

Police are searching for the suspect who is described as a Latino male with long, wavy hair.

The suspect was wearing a black sweatsuit, a dirty orange shirt and no shoes.

He had a leaf tattoo on his left hand and another tattoo on his middle finger.

A $2,000 dollar reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.