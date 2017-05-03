Police investigate 24-year-old woman shot multiple times, killed in Northampton County
Posted 2:02 p.m. today
Updated 3:43 p.m. today
Northampton County, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of 24-year-old Shawte Williams from Garysburg.
Police responded Wednesday at 6 a.m. to the area of Macon Price Road and U.S. Highway 301 in reference to a dead body.
Police determined the woman's death resulted from foul play involving multiple gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information should contact the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at 252-534-2611, Crime Stoppers at 252-534-1110 or the SBI at 919-662-4500.
