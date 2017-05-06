You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A three-month-old is okay after a man grabbed the infant and led police on a car chase on Friday.

Around 8 p.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office were attempting to serve domestic violence papers to 21-year-old Quincy Tyrone Boyce when he fled the scene with a three-month-old in the backseat.

Boyce led the officials on a car chase near Rex Hospital, close to the intersection of Duraleigh Road and Glenwood Avenue, before they located him at his apartment complex and took him into custody. Boyce was charged with fleeing to alude arrest and remains in jail with no bond. The incident is under investigation.