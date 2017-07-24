Local News
Police: Infant, 2 others injured in Raleigh crash
Posted 11:39 p.m. yesterday
Raleigh, N.C. — Several people, including an infant, were hospitalized following a Monday night crash in Raleigh.
Authorities said a sedan and a van with five people inside collided on Wake Forest Road at about 11:20 p.m.
Three passengers in the van, including a 1-year-old, were hospitalized with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation
