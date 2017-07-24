Local News

Police: Infant, 2 others injured in Raleigh crash

Posted 11:39 p.m. yesterday

Raleigh, N.C. — Several people, including an infant, were hospitalized following a Monday night crash in Raleigh.

Authorities said a sedan and a van with five people inside collided on Wake Forest Road at about 11:20 p.m.

Three passengers in the van, including a 1-year-old, were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all